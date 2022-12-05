Mike Sainristil announces he will return to Michigan next year

Michigan Wolverines cornerback Mike Sainristil announced on Twitter late Sunday evening that he will be back in Ann Arbor for a fifth and final season.

After starting his collegiate career as a wide receiver, Sainristil switched positions and became the team’s main nickel corner this season. He has done wonders at the position this year, racking up 51 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and seven passes defended.

Michigan fans will remember him fondly for his epic performance in the win over Ohio State where he had seven tackles and two passes defended, including one of the biggest plays of the season.

Let’s all continue to admire this PBU by @MikeSainristil pic.twitter.com/wEuvVjwNNX — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 27, 2022

In his three seasons as a wide receiver, Sainristil had 36 catches for 532 yards and five touchdowns over 25 games.

Sainristil returning to Ann Arbor is absolutely huge. Not only is he a solid defensive back who will only get better at the position, but he’s also a leader who can help the young guys next season.

We at Maize n Brew will enjoy covering Sainristil for another season, and hope he continues to make big plays in postseason play.