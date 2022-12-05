2022 Michigan Wolverines transfer portal tracker

The college football transfer portal is officially open.

Dec. 5 is the first day that players around the country — whether they be FBS or FCS players — can officially deem themselves a free agent looking for a new college football home.

So far, zero Michigan Wolverines have entered the portal today, but don’t be surprised to see some eventually announce their intentions at some point today.

The only Wolverine to transfer so far this year is quarterback Cade McNamara, who is officially an Iowa Hawkeye. After losing the starting job to sophomore J.J. McCarthy and having season-ending surgery earlier this year, McNamara has been away from the team for quite some time and will more than likely be the starting quarterback for Iowa next season. The only opportunity he’d have to face his former team would be in the Big Ten Championship next year.

Who are some players you would be interested in Michigan going after who are in the transfer portal? Have your voice be heard down in the comments section below!

This will be updated throughout the day if/when announcements trickle in.