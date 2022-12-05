Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi named finalist for Rimington Trophy

Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Olusegun Oluwatimi has been named one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy, given to the most outstanding center in college football.

This is the second straight year Oluwatimi was named a finalist for the award, as he was among the nation’s best centers a year ago while at Virginia. This year, he’s a finalist alongside Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz and USC’s Brett Neilon.

The Wolverines had one of the most dominant offensive lines in college football this season, and Oluwatimi is a big reason why. They have averaged scoring more than 40 points per game to go along with rushing for 243.0 yards per game and 38 total touchdowns.

Oluwatimi and the offensive line have also been good at protecting J.J. McCarthy, as the unit has only allowed just 13 sacks (11th-best in the country) and 56 tackles for loss (22nd) in 895 snaps.

Oluwatimi has started all 13 games this season. He is also a finalist for the Outland Trophy —given to the best interior lineman in college football. He has also earned All-Big Ten team honors (first team in the coaches poll, second team in the media poll).

Oluwatimi has been one of the Wolverines’ best players, and he is a big reason why they may repeat as Joe Moore Award winners, given to the best offensive line in the country. Hopefully they can stay dominant when Michigan starts postseason play in a few weeks.