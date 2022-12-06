Report: Mike Hart staying at Michigan after interviewing for WMU head coach job

According to a report from The Detroit News’ Tony Paul, Michigan Wolverines running backs coach and run game coordinator Mike Hart interviewed for the head coaching job for the Western Michigan Broncos after the Big Ten Championship victory over Purdue on Saturday night. Thankfully, it appears he will not be taking that job and will stay in Ann Arbor.

Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart did interview for the WMU head-coaching job following the Big Ten championship game, though it would appear he’ll be staying at UM. He’s the only UM staffer known to have interviewed for WMU. OC Sherrone Moore was on wish list, but said no. — Tony Paul (@TonyPaul1984) December 6, 2022

Paul makes another interesting comment that co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore was also on WMU’s “wish list,” but he opted to not pursue that job.

Hart has been instrumental in the development of Michigan running backs over the last couple seasons. In 2021, Hassan Haskins ran for a program-record 20 touchdowns; he was eventually drafted by the Tennessee Titans back in April. Blake Corum was a Heisman Trophy contender this year until a knee injury cost him the two biggest games on the schedule — Ohio State and Purdue in the Big Ten title. He already had surgery performed and is on the mend.

But Donovan Edwards has taken over and put up monster numbers in Corum’s absence. He ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns against the Buckeyes, and 185 yards and one touchdown against the Boilermakers.

A lot of the success in the run game can be attributed to Hart, so this is a major sigh of relief. Of course, there will likely be other news coming out in the days, weeks and months ahead pertaining to potential coaching staff departures. But that is a sign that these coaches are doing an excellent job in Ann Arbor, so these are certainly good news, bad news situations.