Blake Corum’s best plays of the 2022 season

For the second season in a row, the Michigan Wolverines won the Big Ten Championship and are headed to the College Football Playoff.

Junior running back Blake Corum has been a big reason for that success. Had it not been for a knee injury in the Illinois game, he probably would have been invited to New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. Over essentially 10.5 games, he gained 1,543 yards (6.0 per play) and had 19 touchdowns from scrimmage.

After three seasons at Michigan, and with Corum reportedly having knee surgery, it’s very possible we’ve seen Corum wear Maize and Blue for the final time. If that’s the case, he’ll go down as one of the most dominant running backs in recent memory for the Wolverines.

Here are some of his best plays from the 2022 season, in chronological order.

The hurdle against Colorado State

Felt like taking a few more looks at @blake_corum’s 1st-down hurdle. pic.twitter.com/rS78fvdMkn — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 7, 2022

Corum showed off his athleticism in the opening game for the Wolverines, leaping over a Rams defender before securing the first down.

Using his speed to get to the edge and score versus UConn

Blake Corum walks in for his fourth touchdown of the day. He scored on a 1 yard run. This was his first. 1:00 left in Q2, it's Michigan 38, UConn 0 #Touchdown #Michigan #UM #CFB #GoBlue #Wolverines #Football pic.twitter.com/EG2bbcajU0 — Gabriel Schray (@schrayguy) September 17, 2022

This was the first of five touchdowns (!) on the day. Runs like this showcase what made Corum so dominant this season. He did a great job staying patient and following his blockers before using his speed to get to the edge and score against a Myrtle Beack Bowl-bound UConn squad.

From 4th & 1 to the end zone

BLAKE CORUM SAID SEE YA ⚡️@UMichFootball takes the lead back before the half pic.twitter.com/BfsHZYDp2n — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 24, 2022

This was a much-needed score for the Wolverines, as it gave them the lead over Maryland going into the half. Once Corum found his cut-back lane, it was off to the races. He also had the touchdown that ended up being the nail in the coffin from just under 50 yards out to seal that win.

243 yards and 2 TDs for FBU Path Alum @blake_corum today against Maryland #FBU #GetBetterHere pic.twitter.com/GSCTxjbTS9 — Football University (@FBUcamp) September 24, 2022

“The shimmy shake” to score against Iowa

One more thing:



31 on Iowa just so happens to be stud LB Jack Campbell. @blake_corum x @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/WtJhTf6hlb — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 1, 2022

Corum made standout Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell look like he was wearing skates with what Gus Johnson called a “shimmy shake” on the broadcast.

The 61-yard touchdown versus Penn State

BLAKE CORUM TO THE HOUSE IN THE BIG HOUSE



#5 Michigan (-7) takes a 31-17 lead over #10 Penn State

pic.twitter.com/pqkyUN7u8P — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) October 15, 2022

Michigan’s offensive line did a lot of the grunt work on this one, as that hole at the line of scrimmage is big enough to drive a pick-up truck through. With holes that big and a back like Corum, a touchdown was inevitable on this play.

Corum dives for the end zone against Rutgers

Corum’s persistence near the goal line is so impressive here. As you can see from this touchdown later on, his legs never stop moving even when he runs into a wall, making him so good in the red zone.

Finding the cut-back lane on the big run against Illinois

#Michigan RB Blake Corum’s Heisman Campaign rolls on.



Corum’s patience, cutback ability & vision are the BEST in the country. Looks like another huge game is in the works for him Vs. Illinois.



Stud pic.twitter.com/NHTNXg0PLD — Jared Tokarz (@JaredNFLDraft) November 19, 2022

Corum is one of the most patient running backs in college football, which has helped be so dominant.

His agility on runs like this prove he’ll be a go-to running back in the NFL in no time. He also showed off his ability to rack up yards after the catch on this screen pass (4:50 mark of highlight reel below).

