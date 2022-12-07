 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Blake Corum’s best plays of the 2022 season

The junior running back put on a show this season.

By Kellen Voss
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 05 Michigan at Rutgers Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For the second season in a row, the Michigan Wolverines won the Big Ten Championship and are headed to the College Football Playoff.

Junior running back Blake Corum has been a big reason for that success. Had it not been for a knee injury in the Illinois game, he probably would have been invited to New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. Over essentially 10.5 games, he gained 1,543 yards (6.0 per play) and had 19 touchdowns from scrimmage.

After three seasons at Michigan, and with Corum reportedly having knee surgery, it’s very possible we’ve seen Corum wear Maize and Blue for the final time. If that’s the case, he’ll go down as one of the most dominant running backs in recent memory for the Wolverines.

Here are some of his best plays from the 2022 season, in chronological order.

The hurdle against Colorado State

Corum showed off his athleticism in the opening game for the Wolverines, leaping over a Rams defender before securing the first down.

Using his speed to get to the edge and score versus UConn

This was the first of five touchdowns (!) on the day. Runs like this showcase what made Corum so dominant this season. He did a great job staying patient and following his blockers before using his speed to get to the edge and score against a Myrtle Beack Bowl-bound UConn squad.

From 4th & 1 to the end zone

This was a much-needed score for the Wolverines, as it gave them the lead over Maryland going into the half. Once Corum found his cut-back lane, it was off to the races. He also had the touchdown that ended up being the nail in the coffin from just under 50 yards out to seal that win.

“The shimmy shake” to score against Iowa

Corum made standout Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell look like he was wearing skates with what Gus Johnson called a “shimmy shake” on the broadcast.

The 61-yard touchdown versus Penn State

Michigan’s offensive line did a lot of the grunt work on this one, as that hole at the line of scrimmage is big enough to drive a pick-up truck through. With holes that big and a back like Corum, a touchdown was inevitable on this play.

Corum dives for the end zone against Rutgers

Corum’s persistence near the goal line is so impressive here. As you can see from this touchdown later on, his legs never stop moving even when he runs into a wall, making him so good in the red zone.

Finding the cut-back lane on the big run against Illinois

Corum is one of the most patient running backs in college football, which has helped be so dominant.

His agility on runs like this prove he’ll be a go-to running back in the NFL in no time. He also showed off his ability to rack up yards after the catch on this screen pass (4:50 mark of highlight reel below).

Comment below on some of your favorite Corum plays from this season, including any we missed.

