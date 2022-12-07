Michigan’s offensive line named a finalist for the Joe Moore Award

The Michigan Wolverines offensive line has been a finalist for the Joe Moore Award — the best offensive line in college football. The Wolverines are joined by one other finalist, the Georgia Bulldogs.

Michigan’s offensive line won the award last season and despite losing some key pieces from that unit, the Wolverines have reloaded and come back strong in 2022.

Sherrone Moore’s offensive line has done a tremendous job paving the way for Michigan’s punishing run game, and also protecting quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The Wolverines have the No. 5 rushing attack in the country, averaging nearly six yards per carry and just under three touchdowns per game. Michigan has the 11th-highest rushing rate in the country at 61.1%. The o-line has also allowed just 13 sacks in 13 games.

The offensive line has also allowed for Michigan to dominate time of possession, as the Wolverines average 34:32 of clock with the ball, fourth in the nation.

The Joe Moore Award was first handed out in 2015. The Wolverines would be just the second school (Alabama) to claim the award twice, and the first school to win it back to back.

No matter what happens, it has been another impressive season for the Michigan offensive line.