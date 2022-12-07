Survey: Do you consider Michigan the top dog in the Big Ten now moving forward?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Take a moment to let this sink in: the Michigan Wolverines are 19-1 in Big Ten play over the last two seasons. While I can’t guarantee this string of historical success will continue, I can guarantee that participating in this week’s survey will help you savor it a little bit longer.

Unlike last year’s coronation, the Big Ten Championship was at least competitive for the 2022 Wolverines, who encountered a shifty Purdue Boilermakers outfit that played with emotion and focus. As we all know, Michigan pulled away in the end but the Boilermakers hung around long enough to keep things interesting.

Which of the following in the Big Ten Championship did you enjoy the most: continued running success without Blake Corum, generating an effective pass rush, the second-half defense or the continued effectiveness of the passing attack?

My vote goes to the passing attack — specifically the game J.J. McCarthy had. Yes, he had a horrendous interception, but the maneuverability, escapability, arm talent and leadership he displayed earned him high marks in my book. This was his second-best performance of the season — behind Ohio State — and it bodes extremely well for the rest of the season and the future of the program.

Who’s got it better than us? In the Big Ten at least — nobody! Or do we? After clinching back-to-back Big Ten championships, do you believe Michigan is the premier program in the conference?

In my opinion, Michigan is and will continue to be so as long as J.J. McCarthy and Donovan Edwards are on the team. Getting a handle on NIL will determine how long Michigan can keep this train rolling.

Lastly, if Michigan makes it to the National Championship, who would you rather see the Wolverines play, Georgia or Ohio State?

For me, it’s a no-brainer — it has to be the Bulldogs. Never in a million years would I root for the Buckeyes and Georgia has been on the mind of many on this team since last year’s meeting.

Let everyone know how you voted in the comments section, and thank you for you participation!