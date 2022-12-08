 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi wins Rimington Trophy, Outland Trophy

Olu receives well earned hardware.

By Trevor Woods
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 03 Big 10 Championship - Michigan vs Purdue Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Olu Oluwatimi transferred from Virginia to Michigan last December, and he’s been a difference-maker ever since he set foot on campus in Ann Arbor.

Oluwatimi was named an alternate captain in August and has been impressive on the field all season long.

Oluwatimi was recognized for his stellar play on Thursday night, winning the Rimington Trophy, which goes to the best center in college football.

Oluwatimi wasn’t done there, he won the Outland Trophy as well.

“It’s been a special year, we just won the conference championship and we still have a couple of games left to play this season,” Oluwatimi said when he won the award. “I’m so excited that I came to Michigan and I get to play with these great players and compete with them on a daily basis.”

Oluwatimi allowed zero sacks in pass protection this season and is part of an offensive line that’s up for the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the best offensive line in the nation. Michigan’s line won the award last season.

Oluwatimi’s draft stock is incredibly high at the moment, and if Michigan’s going to make a big playoff push, Olu will be a big piece of the puzzle the rest of the way.

