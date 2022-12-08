Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi wins Rimington Trophy, Outland Trophy

Olu Oluwatimi transferred from Virginia to Michigan last December, and he’s been a difference-maker ever since he set foot on campus in Ann Arbor.

Oluwatimi was named an alternate captain in August and has been impressive on the field all season long.

Oluwatimi was recognized for his stellar play on Thursday night, winning the Rimington Trophy, which goes to the best center in college football.

He's the best center in the nation!@bigolu55 is the winner of the Rimington Trophy!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/4WJ0eJ1Hrh — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 9, 2022

Oluwatimi wasn’t done there, he won the Outland Trophy as well.

Give him another award! @bigolu55 is the winner of the Outland Trophy as the nation's best interior lineman!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/LPAK2yIJdo — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 9, 2022

“It’s been a special year, we just won the conference championship and we still have a couple of games left to play this season,” Oluwatimi said when he won the award. “I’m so excited that I came to Michigan and I get to play with these great players and compete with them on a daily basis.”

Oluwatimi allowed zero sacks in pass protection this season and is part of an offensive line that’s up for the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the best offensive line in the nation. Michigan’s line won the award last season.

Hear me out: Michigan C Olusegun Oluwatimi should be in consideration as the best offensive player in college football.



You just can’t bring yourself to admit it. pic.twitter.com/3Rh8NCXT8v — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) November 28, 2022

Oluwatimi’s draft stock is incredibly high at the moment, and if Michigan’s going to make a big playoff push, Olu will be a big piece of the puzzle the rest of the way.