Report: Jim Harbaugh expected to take Minnesota Vikings head coach job

According to a report from The Wolverine’s Chris Balas, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is expected to be offered and accept the open head coach job with the Minnesota Vikings.

“Harbaugh was not in his office at Schembechler Hall today,” the report reads. “Other sources told TheWolverine.com that while he didn’t address the team, he did say some ‘goodbyes’ and ‘thank yous’ yesterday.”

Harbaugh reportedly interviewed over Zoom with the Vikings this past Saturday and is expected to have an in-person interview with them on Wednesday. He was also linked to the Las Vegas Raider’s open head coaching job, but that job has since been filled by former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. There was also speculation he’d be interested in the vacant head coaching gig for the Miami Dolphins thanks to his relationship with Stephen Ross, but nothing substantive ever came of that.

Odds are we will have official word sooner rather than later, but all signs point toward Harbaugh leaving his alma mater to return to the NFL.