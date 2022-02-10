Michigan’s offensive coordinator situation has been settled just days after offensive coordinator Josh Gattis abruptly departed to become the Miami Hurricanes OC.

Michigan’s rolling with Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss as co-offensive coordinators. Moore will still be offensive lines coach and Weiss will remain quarterbacks coach on top of their OC duties.

Former Michigan running back Hassan Haskins told Maize n Brew on Thursday that he’s fond of both Weiss and Moore and their abilities as coaches and leaders.

“I love them, they’ve always been ‘that guy’, and always knew exactly what was going on and what needed to go on,” Haskins said.

While Haskins is focused on becoming an NFL player and training at the Exos Pro Sports Training Center in Texas, he still has thoughts on what’s ahead for Michigan. Haskins is confident that the duo of Weiss and Moore will lead to success for Michigan’s offense. Haskins also noted that both Moore (who was Co-OC in 2021) and Weiss had a say in game-plans in 2021, a year in which Michigan went 12-2.

“It’s nothing new, they always knew what they were doing,” Haskins said. “They always helped out with the game-plans and things like that. It’s going to be a good year. I definitely put my trust in both of them, we’re gonna see.”

When Weiss and Moore were announced as the new coordinators, head coach Jim Harbaugh pointed to the collaborative approach that has existed within the program on offense.

“We have great chemistry among the coaches on our offensive staff,” Harbaugh said. “The teamwork has been exceptional. Everyone has been integral to our offensive success and each coach’s contribution has and will continue to be valued. Coach Sherrone Moore and Coach Matt Weiss will share play-calling duties with our objective being to maximize our players’ talents and put them in the best position to be successful. I am excited about the leadership and coaching of our offensive staff.”