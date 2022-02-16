Michigan Coach Profile: Grant Newsome

Grant Newsome was supposed to be a stud offensive lineman for Michigan. However, a promising career for the four-star prospect was cut short five games into the 2016 season when Newsome went down with a knee and leg injury that ended his career.

While Newsome’s life trajectory may have changed, he’s still been with Michigan, working his way from being a graduate assistant to being named Michigan’s tight ends coach earlier this month.

Newsome was a student assistant tight ends coach in 2018-19. Along with Coach Sherrone The likes of Zach Gentry, Sean McKeon, Nick Eubanks, and Michigan’s tight ends hauled in 98 receptions for 1,366 yards and 12 touchdowns in the two seasons that Newsome was an assistant tight ends coach.

From the Newsome moved on to work with the offensive line as a graduate assistant. Newsome was named as one of the Top 30 coaches under 30 by 247Sports. Michigan’s offensive line won the 2021 Joe Moore Award, which goes to the top offensive line in the country.

“Grant has been a positive, motivating force within our coaching staff since he joined us as a student assistant,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said in a statement. “We have had a front-row seat to Grant’s development as a coach and are excited that he has chosen to accept our offer to become a full-time assistant. He is a future star in this profession, and our players really respect what Grant is teaching on the field and the insight that he shares from life experiences.”

Newsome is a beloved person in the Ann Arbor community, and someone Jim Harbaugh never wanted to let go of. Newsome’s ascent is no surprise to those who know him, someone Harbaugh previously said could excel in whatever he decides to tackle in life. Newsome’s known as a kind yet tough figure, and someone highly competitive and ready to grind — he’s the type of coach that players and recruits will gravitate towards. “He seems like a great guy, looking forward to building a relationship with him,” 2023 four-star tight end Andrew Rappleyea said.

Grant Newsome is just 24 years old and is already a position coach — this isn’t something that Harbaugh would hand to someone his age, he earned it.