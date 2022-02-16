Jim Harbaugh signs new five-year contract with Michigan

The University of Michigan and football head coach Jim Harbaugh announced a reworked contract on Wednesday. The new deal keeps Harbaugh signed at Michigan through 2026 and alters the terms of the contract Harbaugh signed in January of 2021.

Statement from Athletic Director Warde Manuel: “Jim has done a great job coaching and developing the young men in our football program. Last season, Jim along with the staff and players delivered a memorable season that will remain with all of us for a long time. As Coach said, this is just the beginning. Academically, our program has been one of the best in the Big Ten and among the leaders across the country. We have graduated our players and they have been young men of great character who have done the right things. I have the utmost confidence in the direction of the program under Jim’s leadership.”

Statement from Jim Harbaugh: “I love Michigan Football, the University of Michigan and the Ann Arbor community. My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team. I appreciate all that our players, coaches and staff are doing to excel on and off the football field. My enthusiasm for tomorrow, the day after and every day following is as high as ever, and we are ready to get on the practice field and start preparations for the 2022 season. Go Blue!”

The exact dollars and cents and other terms of the deal have yet to be revealed, but the 2021 AP Coach of the Year remains in Ann Arbor after a 12-2 season, one in which they won the Big Ten Championship and finished with 12 wins for the first time since 1997.