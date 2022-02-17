Breaking down Jim Harbaugh’s new contract

Michigan Football head coach Jim Harbaugh signed a new five-year contract with the university that runs through the 2026 season. Here’s a look at the details of the contract — including salary figures, incentives, and buyout numbers.

Salary

Harbaugh’s base salary is $655,000 per year, with “additional compensation” bringing that total north of $7 million per year for the duration of the contract. The new deal also includes a $1 million per year contribution to a retirement fund for Harbaugh.

Here are the “additional compensation” totals which doesn’t factor in the base salary and the retirement fund contribution.

2022:$6,395,000

2023: $6,535,000

2024: $6,678,000

2025: $6,824,000

2026: $6,973,000

Incentives

Winning the Big Ten East- $500,000

Winning the Big Ten Championship- $1 million

Making the College Football Playoff- $500,000

Winning the National Championship- $1 million

Playing in a New Year’s Six Bowl game- $200,000

Winning Big Ten Coach of the Year Award- $50,000

Winning one of the National Coach of the Year Awards- $75,000

Per MLive’s Aaron McMann, “the new deal also calls for Michigan to contribute $1 million per year to a retirement plan for Harbaugh.”

Buyout Numbers

2022: $3,000,000

2023: $2,250,000

2024: $1,500,000

2025: $750,000

“I love Michigan Football, the University of Michigan and the Ann Arbor community,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team. I appreciate all that our players, coaches and staff are doing to excel on and off the football field. My enthusiasm for tomorrow, the day after and every day following is as high as ever, and we are ready to get on the practice field and start preparations for the 2022 season. Go Blue!”