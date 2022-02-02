NFL Draft Profile: Josh Ross is a proven leader who deserves a shot at the next level

Former Michigan Wolverines captain Josh Ross is not the linebacker who is going to jump off the page for scouts, but he could be a reliable resource to an NFL team.

The 6-foot-2, 224-pounder was a standout leader on the defense this season, helping the Michigan run defense become one of the top in the country. His play earned him a Third Team All-Big Ten honoree by the coaches and media.

Let’s take a look at the areas he is already great at and where he needs to improve before getting to the NFL.

Strengths

Continuous praise from coaches for being a leader

Downfield tackling

Ohio State gets the ball to start the second half.



Josh Ross says, "not for long" pic.twitter.com/sEKnvPUTmC — Due# (@JDue51) November 28, 2021

Play recognition

Overall toughness

Solid in zone coverage

Finds avenues to blitz well

Smart player who is constantly in the right place at the right time

Weakness

Lacks lateral quickness

Not a sure-tackler in the open field

Lacks speed to cover running backs in passing scenarios

Lacks versatility with struggles in coverage

Injury concerns

Harbaugh called upon Ross to step up in 2021, and he did just that. Putting him in the same conversation as Aidan Hutchinson and Brad Hawkins was a bold claim for the fifth-year senior after an injury-riddled and underperforming 2020. Ross rose to the occasion and became the anchor of the defense at the second level.

Ross will be respected for his accomplished career in Ann Arbor and his last season with the team. His ability to snuff out running plays will make him a player worth drafting who will perform on special teams with backup upside in the future. But he will be held from a starting role because of his lack of athleticism and speed that don’t translate well to the next level.

Because of this, I imagine Ross will be selected in the later rounds of the draft, depending on his performance in the NFL Combine. If he performs poorly, there is a chance he could go undrafted and be a top name in the UDFA pool.