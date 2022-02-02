John Harbaugh addresses Jim Harbaugh-Minnesota Vikings speculation

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings in-person on Wednesday. His brother, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh validated the reports at a presser introducing his new defensive coordinator, former Michigan DC Mike Macdonald.

John believes Jim would be a great hire for Minnesota.

John Harbaugh says Vikings would be making a wise choice if they hire Jim Harbaugh pic.twitter.com/mNDAKoII5D — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) February 2, 2022

“I think he’s in Minnesota (interviewing) unless the plans changed in the last few hours. If he’s in Minnesota, I’d be happy to play him in the next three years — if anybody how the schedule in the NFL works they understand what that means,” Harbaugh said. “That would be awesome, that would be great. I’ll sing his praises, I always do everytime someone asks I’m happy to do it. I think he’s one of the very best coaches in the National Football League, maybe even ever, and college football. I think he’s the best. If the Minnesota Vikings are smart enough to get that done then they’ll be making a wise choice.”

Harbaugh interviewed with the Vikings on Saturday via Zoom, and now we’ll see whether the second interview leads to him receiving an offer. As previously reported, new Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was in the San Francisco 49ers organization during Harbaugh’s last two years there as head coach.

Harbaugh went 44-19-1 in four year as the head coach of the 49ers, taking the team to three NFC Championships and one Super Bowl appearance.