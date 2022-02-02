BREAKING: Multiple reports indicate Jim Harbaugh is returning to coach Michigan

In an absolutely stunning turn of events, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter said on Twitter Wednesday evening that head coach Jim Harbaugh informed Athletic Director Warde Manuel he is returning to coach the Michigan Wolverines.

Jim Harbaugh called Michigan to inform the school that, despite interviewing with the Vikings today, he will be returning to school for the 2022 season, sources tell ESPN. Michigan was, in the words of one source, “elated” to get Harbaugh’s decision. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2022

Schefter also added “Jim Harbaugh told Warde Manuel that this would not be a re-occurring issue and he would stay at Michigan as long as it wants him, per sources.” Angelique Chengelis from The Detroit News confirmed Schefter’s report through two of her sources.

A report Tuesday evening by The Wolverine’s Chris Balas stated Harbaugh had intentions of going to Minnesota to sign a deal to become the Vikings new head coach. That very well could have been true because Chad Graff, who is a Vikings beat reporter for The Athletic, tweeted out that Harbaugh “expressed a lot of interest in becoming the Vikings coach in a Zoom on Saturday. Then today he changed his mind.”

The Associated Press’ Larry Lage exchanged a text with Harbaugh regarding coming back to Ann Arbor, and the head coach said “With an enthusiasm unknown to mankind!” The AP also reported that, “According to a person with knowledge of the decision, no offer of the job was made to Harbaugh.”

Nothing has been made official yet — and nothing will likely be made official for a little while since Harbaugh has to sign his new deal — but after a day of doom on Tuesday and not being in town for National Signing Day on Wednesday, it’s sure looking like Harbaugh is the man for the job moving forward.

Please, God, don’t let this happen again.

This is a developing story and will be updated.