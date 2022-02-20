J.J. McCarthy, Donovan Edwards and Andrel Anthony NFTs are now available for purchase

Michigan Wolverines football players J.J. McCarthy, Donovan Edwards and Andrel Anthony have a very unique Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal that is set to change the game: a line of their own non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Valiant Management Group helped secure this opportunity for the soon-to-be sophomores. The NFTs launched Sunday afternoon and are now available for purchase.

According to Niko Porikos, a former Michigan hockey player and co-founder and COO of Valiant, the NFTs are sold in three different tier groups. The first one is the gold tier, which will be sold via auction to the highest bidder. The person who bids the most will not only get all three NFTs, but will also get signed memorabilia from the players as well as a one-on-one meeting with them, which will be either in-person or over Zoom.

The other tiers are the silver tier ($250) and the blue tier ($50). If you purchase the silver tier, you will get NFTs of all three players, a group Zoom call and a signed picture. With the blue tier, you will only get the NFT of one player.

Valiant has been helping student-athletes at Michigan acquire NIL deals since its inception in 2021. Founded by former U-M football player Jared Wangler, the group is the leading sports marketing agency specializing in connecting Michigan athletes with fans and businesses through NIL opportunities.

The group is exclusive NIL partners with the M Den and have created the custom jersey program, held autograph signings and much more. They have also helped McCarthy get an NIL deal with Randy Wise Automotive, and have partnered with U-M true freshman cornerback Will Johnson to be a Valiant brand ambassador.

NFTs are a very unique way for the fans to connect with the student-athletes. In case you don’t exactly know what an NFT is — because they can be confusing — they are essentially a unique digital souvenir that is unlike any other of its kind. So if you get a McCarthy NFT and so does your friend, those two NFTs will not be the exact same. It is one-of-a-kind, so no other person will have the NFT you have.

You can check out the players’ NFTs by clicking here.