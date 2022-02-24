Tom Gamble officially announced as Michigan Director of Player Personnel

Michigan has officially announced Tom Gamble as their new Director of Player Personnel. This marks Gamble’s second stint with Michigan, and third time in the same organization as head coach Jim Harbaugh.

University of Michigan J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh announced Thursday (Feb. 24) the hiring of Tom Gamble as the program’s Director of Player Personnel. Gamble brings 30-plus years of NFL experience to his position in Ann Arbor.

“Tom is a great evaluator and has an eye for the type of individuals we want associated with our program,” said Harbaugh. “Tom and I have a great track record together and he is one of those trusted agents and known friends of the Harbaugh family. His counsel, expertise and knowledge in the player personnel area will be a benefit to our players and staff. It’s great to have Tom back on our team.”

“I am excited to be working at Michigan again, helping this program in my role of player personnel director,” said Gamble. “It was an easy decision to make regarding leaving the NFL to come and work with Coach Harbaugh for the third time. Coach is an individual that I thoroughly enjoy working with and I look forward to partnering with Jim and the staff in the acquisition and retention of our players.”

Gamble returns to Michigan after spending the 2021 football season as the Senior Personnel Executive for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was the Assistant General Manager of the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes in 2020.

In his first stint in Ann Arbor, Gamble served as a senior advisor to Coach Harbaugh for three seasons (2017-19) and was heavily involved with the team’s recruiting department.

Gamble was the assistant general manager for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 after serving as a senior personnel executive in 2015. He spent two years as the vice president of player personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles (2013-14) between his two stints in the Bay Area.

Gamble oversaw the college and pro personnel efforts for the 49ers in 2012. He helped assemble a 49ers roster that shared the NFL lead with nine Pro Bowl players and advanced to three straight NFC Championship games and Super Bowl XLVII. Gamble was the director of pro personnel for the previous seven seasons in San Francisco (2005-11).

Before joining the 49ers organization, Gamble spent seven seasons as a college scout for the Indianapolis Colts (1998-2004). He also worked as a defensive assistant with the New York Jets for two seasons and had scouting roles with the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens. Gamble earned his first scouting position in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1988.

Gamble attended High Point University and was inducted into the school’s hall of fame in 2020. He graduated in 1987 and earned a master’s degree from Glassboro State (now Rowan) in 1988. Gamble was a pitcher for the Panthers and recorded 20 wins in his career (1984-87). He threw a program-record 17 complete games and totaled 257.1 innings, the 10th-most innings pitched in High Point history.