J.J. McCarthy signs exclusive NIL memorabilia deal with M Den

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy has had himself a rather busy offseason, and we aren’t even talking about battling Cade McNamara for the starting job this fall.

Made official today, McCarthy locked up a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with M Den to sell signed merchandise, including jerseys, photographs, helmets and more.

The prices of the available items include $100 for a signed photograph, $200 for a signed football or a signed mini helmet, $750 for a signed full-sized helmet and $1,000 for a signed framed jersey.

Jared Wangler is a former Michigan football player and the CEO and founder of The Valiant Management Group, an organization that assists student-athletes at U-M acquire NIL deals. He would not disclose how much the deal is for, but said it is “pretty significant.”

The Valiant Management Group, which assisted in this NIL deal and others for McCarthy and other student-athletes at U-M, is the preferred partner of M Den and have worked on other NIL deals involving the custom jersey program, team-wide apparel deals, autograph signings and much more.

With the assistance of Valiant, McCarthy also landed a sponsorship earlier this offseason with Randy Wise Automotive. McCarthy, wide receiver Andrel Anthony and running back Donovan Edwards, with the help of Valiant, are also selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Despite the University of Michigan starting slow when it comes to the NIL game, things have really picked up over the last month or so. Look for more NIL deals for football players and other student-athletes at U-M in the coming months.