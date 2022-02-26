Jersey numbers revealed for all 13 early enrollees for Michigan football

The Michigan Wolverines released their roster for the spring season, and we now officially get to see which numbers have been given to the early enrolled true freshman.

We already had a preview of cornerback Will Johnson’s, as he posted an Instagram video last month showing his new locker with the No. 2. But all the others were unknown up to this point.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Darrius Clemons is rockin’ the No. 0, which is a still a pretty new thing in college football, and something I am still kind of getting used to. It was last worn by a Michigan football player in 2020, when both Giles Jackson and Andre Seldon had it. Tentatively speaking, Clemons will be the only player on the roster with the No. 0 in 2022.

Here are all the early enrollees and their jersey numbers.

WR Darrius Clemons: #0

CB Will Johnson: #2

DB Keon Sabb: #3

WR Amorion Walker: #4

DL Derrick Moore: #8

QB Alex Orji: #10

DB Kody Jones: #12

WR Tyler Morris: #13

QB Jayden Denegal: #16

TE Colston Loveland: #18

CB Myles Pollard: #24

DL Mason Graham: #55

OL Connor Jones: #60

Unrelated to the true freshman, one other thing I noticed on the spring roster is that Eamonn Dennis switched over from defensive back to wide receiver. I thought he had a better shot at receiver than corner when he was coming out of high school in the 2020 class, so this is a welcome change for me, especially considering the haul at corner the Wolverines just took in the 2022 class. The wide receiver position is also loaded, so it will be interesting to see if Dennis cracks the lineup at all.