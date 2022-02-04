NFL Draft Profile: Vincent Gray has the measureables, instincts to be an NFL corner

Vincent Gray is a hard-hitting corner prospect from the Michigan Wolverines and after declaring for the draft in the second week of January, he’s got a lot to prove to scouts before the 2022 NFL Draft in April.

The 6-foot-2, 192-pounder did have his best year in 2021, starting 13 games and racking up 46 tackles, 3.5 for loss, one sack, seven pass breakups and one forced fumble

While he’s not afraid to come to the line of scrimmage and make a big hit, he still has a lot to prove as a pure coverage guy. According to Pro Football Focus, Gray allowed 39 receptions, 474 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Strengths

Decent length for a defensive back

Does a good job setting the edge

Hard-hitting corner, not afraid to come up to the line of scrimmage to make a play

Good closing speed on tackles, which he’s had since his first year with the Wolverines

Gotta love seeing a young guy in his first career game attack and play the aggressiveness and physicality that cornerback Vincent Gray does here. pic.twitter.com/I79gmotiJ1 — Michael Spath (@MichaelSpathITH) September 1, 2019

Hard-hitting tackler who doesn’t give up technique to make the big play

Played well in big conference games like the wins over Penn State and Ohio State

Good instincts on quick routes

Good situational awareness near the goal line

Takes good angles when pursuing tackles

Great on the blitz

Weaknesses

Good, but not great ball skills

Could put on an additional 15-20 more pounds

Has occasional defensive lapses, especially on deep routes

Got beat on one of the biggest plays in a College Football Playoff loss

What was Vincent Gray doing??? He stopped and got beat for a 57 yard TD.... pic.twitter.com/7XjYI6U58U — ❌❌❌ (@FTB_Vids_YT) January 1, 2022

Not great at making plays on the ball while it’s in the air

Tends to get burned against taller receivers

Foot speed in coverage needs to improve

Never had an interception in 28 games

As our Trevor Woods covered when Gray declared, in order to prove he’s worth drafting, he’ll have to ball out at private workouts, Michigan’s pro day and the NFL Scouting Combine, if he earns an invite.

Gray doesn’t appear on a lot of mocks, as it is only Feburary, a little too early for #MockSZN. Oliver Hodgkinson of Pro Football Network does have him going in the sixth round to the Tennessee Titans, but that’s the only mock I’ve seen Gray get featured in so far.

I could see Gray making a roster as a depth piece who could sit back in dime or nickel coverage or come up to the line of scrimmage as a blitzer in special packages.

Gray has to have some great offseason workouts to improve his draft stock but if he can excel with the scouts watching, don’t be shocked to see him come off the board on Day 3.