Michigan QB JJ McCarthy gets NIL deal with local car dealer

Michigan Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy has signed yet another Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal, being the “official QB” of Randy Wise Automotive, the car dealer announced on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Randy Wise Automotive is proud to announce, in partnership with Valiant Management Group, has teamed up with star quarterback JJ McCarthy! Randy Wise is proud to partner with JJ as the Official QB for our Team and assist with your automotive needs.



JJ Made the Wise Choice!

McCarthy was assisted in getting this NIL deal by Valiant Management Group, which was founded by former Michigan fullback Jared Wangler. The group, which has secured over $315,000 in NIL deals for U-M student-athletes since its inception in 2021, also recently signed freshman cornerback Will Johnson as its first brand ambassador.

In addition to this NIL deal, McCarthy has also started the JJ For the Kids Foundation in partnership with Valiant. The foundation sells merchandise and all proceeds go towards C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor and Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

It has taken some time for this to take flight, but Michigan’s NIL program is starting to kick into high gear. Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines can absolutely pitch deals like this to high school prospects on the recruiting trail, as well as players in the transfer portal, moving forward. NIL has completely shifted the college football landscape, and the Wolverines have a prime opportunity in front of them.