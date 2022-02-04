Michigan analyst Ryan Osborn joining Baltimore Ravens staff

Michigan analyst Ryan Osborn is joining the Baltimore Ravens staff, per on3 Sports.

Osborn, who has also worked at Mississippi State, Florida and UT Martin, assisted with Michigan’s defensive line group.https://t.co/k5bN5NhJoE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 4, 2022

Former Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald was named the Ravens new DC last week, and he and Osborn must have developed a solid enough relationship for Osborn to join him in the NFL.

With Mike Elston being named Michigan’s new defensive line coach in January it was clear Osborn had no path to a spot on Michigan’s staff. It seems like Osborn was exploring other opportunities for quite awhile, back on November 28 it was reported that Osborn was going to take a job at Connecticut to become linebackers coach.

Osborn was thought of as an asset on the recruiting trail as well as a help for the defensive staff and Michigan’s edge-rushers.

“Honestly, Os is one of the best coaches I’ve had a chance to play under,” edge-rusher Taylor Upshaw said. “He’s young, he’s funny, he gets what it’s like – like I said earlier, being in the position we’re in. But also, he knows what he’s talking about. He’s a good coach. You can tell just with his passion and the things he’s getting us right with our technique. He’s legit. I’m happy he’s with us.”