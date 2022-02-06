Report: Josh Gattis is leaving Michigan to become Miami’s new OC

According to Bruce Feldman, Michigan Wolverines offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has accepted the same position with Mario Cristobal the Miami Hurricanes.

BREAKING: Michigan OC Josh Gattis is accepting the Miami’s offensive coordinator job, per source. The 38-year-old Gattis who helped the Wolverines to the Big Ten title in 2021, won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach. Big addition for the Canes. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 6, 2022

Gattis has been with the Wolverines since the 2019 season. In his first two seasons as offensive coordinator, Michigan’s offense averaged 30.6 points and 395.3 yards per game. But he had his best year calling plays for Michigan’s offense in 2021, when he won the Broyles Award for college football’s best assistant coach. The offense was ranked No. 25 overall in the country, averaging 443.1 yards per game and 35.8 points per game.

With Gattis moving on, head coach Jim Harbaugh now must replace both coordinators, as Mike Macdonald went back to the Baltimore Ravens to be their defensive coordinator.

Since Gattis also coached the wide receivers at Michigan, Harbaugh will need to figure that out as well. It may make sense for safeties coach Ron Bellamy to slide over to the receivers, since that’s the position group he was initially hired to coach. Harbaugh would then have to hire a new safeties coach.

It will be interesting to see what Harbaugh does with all this, so stick with Maize n Brew as all this continues to develop.