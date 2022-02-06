Social media reactions from Josh Gattis leaving Michigan for Miami Hurricanes

Michigan offensive coordinator has left the program to become the Miami Hurricanes next OC. There’s plenty of fallout with lots of chatter online. Here are social media reactions from the news.
ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren
In a text to some Michigan players, Josh Gattis said, “Unfortunately the past few weeks has told a different story to me about the very little appreciation I have here from administration. In life I would never advise anyone to be where they are not wanted…”— Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) February 6, 2022
WTOL’s Jordan Strack
This is who Josh Gattis is. I’ve said what I said. Michigan is going to be totally fine. I guarantee that. https://t.co/9PPjrKUU3V— Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) February 6, 2022
ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg
Life moves quickly in the coaching world. Before Jim Harbaugh's Vikings interview Wednesday, I heard Josh Gattis had some internal support to replace Harbaugh as Michigan HC. Four days later, Gattis is Miami's offensive coordinator.— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) February 6, 2022
247Sports Josh Pate
Being on Mario Cristobal’s staff is a grind & some even shy away from it— Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) February 6, 2022
BUT Josh Gattis has worked for Saban & Jim Harbaugh - both of whom believe there are 25hrs in a day - so this could be a perfect fit
The Wolverine’s Clayton Sayfie
Michigan had its ups and downs with Josh Gattis as offensive coordinator, with 2021 being the unit's best season after Jim Harbaugh got more personally involved and promoted Sherrone Moore to co-O.C. Addition of Matt Weiss, who should be a candidate for the opening, helped too. https://t.co/SFDOaDoiF9— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 6, 2022
The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman
"It had to be something special to get me to leave something special, and this was it, man," new Miami OC Josh Gattis told @TheAthletic Sunday morning. "This place is it. I am so excited about coming to The U." Our story on the Canes big hire: https://t.co/bb8kCKcHoR— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 6, 2022
FOX Sports’ Andy Slater
"The Canes just got a steal" in new OC Josh Gattis, a Michigan staffer tells me.— Andy Slater (@AndySlater) February 6, 2022
"We wouldn't be where we are without him."
I'm told that Mario Cristobal offered him more money than he was making at Michigan.
Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis
As I indicated below, I believe Matt Weiss could be next OC, and I also believe there had been some interest in moving Ron Bellamy to receivers even before this, so..... https://t.co/ghvRpmAahI— angelique (@chengelis) February 6, 2022
The Wolverine’s Chris Balas
Pretty clear Josh Gattis wouldn't have bet on himself as the "favorite" to be the next Michigan coach. But he will be a head coach someday. Always a straight shooter with the media, even when things weren't going well. Wish him well. #GoBlue https://t.co/mW8hR61wSh— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) February 6, 2022
Michigan receiver Andrel Anthony
omg our next move is CRAZY .. stay tuned ♂️— Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) February 6, 2022
Sam Webb
ONE of the potential moves I was referring to last week when I said don't take for granted that every assistant would be back. Would be a surprise if Matt Weiss isn't the replacement. https://t.co/lilbKLeW6w— Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) February 6, 2022
My Reaction
Michigan's offense is in good hands with Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss.— Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) February 6, 2022
They're going to kick major ass.
