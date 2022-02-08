Report: Vanderbilt’s Jesse Minter expected to be Michigan’s next defensive coordinator

Michigan needs a new defensive coordinator with Mike Macdonald heading to become the next DC of the Ravens.

Michigan is set to hire Vanderbilt defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

Sources: Michigan is expected to hire Vanderbilt’s Jesse Minter as the school’s new defensive coordinator. He’s a former Ravens assistant who brings experience in defensive system. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 8, 2022

Minter has history with the scheme Michigan had under Macdonald, as the two coaches were on the Baltimore Ravens staff together previously, from 2017-20. Further, Michigan quarterbacks coach and potential new offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was with the Ravens during the same time.

Minter was on the Ravens staff as a defensive assistant in 2017 and ‘18, was the assistant defensive backs coach in ‘19, and defensive backs coach in ‘20. His one year stint in Vanderbilt had its ups and downs — Vandy ranked 118th in total defense, 107th in rushing defense, and 114th in passing yards allowed. The biggest bright spots were ranking in 27th in red-zone defense, and 33rd in passes intercepted. Minter’s previous stops included being defensive coordinator at Indiana State (2011-12) and Georgia State (2013-16).

It appears Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh value Minter’s prior experience as defensive coordinator and especially his familiarity with Macdonald’s scheme and being part of the Ravens (John Harbaugh) coaching tree. The Ravens have a particular way and process of doing things, from a teaching perspective to a film study perspective. Continuity in scheme and approach is important for a team who wants to keep on chugging like they were on defense in 2021.