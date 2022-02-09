NFL Draft Profile: WR Daylen Baldwin

After stints at Jackson State, Morgan State and Michigan, wide receiver Daylen Baldwin is entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

As our Trevor Woods covered last month, it makes sense Baldwin would want to jump start his pro career, given the uncertainty within the coaching staff and everyone else in the receiving core, including Ronnie Bell returning next season.

In his lone season with the Wolverines, Baldwin caught 17 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns over seven games.

Strengths

-Decent size for the position at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds.

-Crisp route runner

-Does a good job creating separation with a single step

-Uses his shiftiness to make defenders miss before speeding down the sideline

-Has legit speed, making him reliable on deep routes where he consistently wins over the top

-Good catch radius, can make plays even when the pass is low

-High character guy with a good work ethic

-Had a good week of practice at the Tropical Bowl, catching the eye of some prominent draft analysts.

Michigan WR Daylen Baldwin was another prospect that had a very productive Day 1 of practice. He spent time at both Morgan St. (2017-2018) and Jackson State (2019-2020) prior to transferring to the Wolverines last season. https://t.co/7X2l3UodiI — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) January 14, 2022

Weaknesses

-Was buried on Michigan’s depth chart

-Is good at a lot of things, but is not truly elite at anything

-Blocked well at his previous stops, but didn’t show much as a blocker against Big Ten teams.

Baldwin is a hard worker, has a good NFL frame and has the route running ability and speed to put NFL teams on notice.

It’s hard to project what his NFL ceiling would be but in terms of his floor, I could see a team taking a chance on him and have him be a designated deep-ball guy, similar to the role Marvin Hall had for the Lions a few years ago.

Baldwin is a guy who could see his draft stock skyrocket with a good pro day and combine, so it should be interesting to revisit where he’s ranked on big boards in a month or so.