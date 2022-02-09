Eight Michigan players receive NFL Combine invites

After a 12-2 season, NFL intrigue surrounding some of Michigan’s players is apparent, and eight players have received invitations to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Michigan players receiving NFL Combine invites

DB Vincent Gray

RB Hassan Haskins

DB Dax Hill

DL Chris Hinton

DE/OLB Aidan Hutchinson

DE/OLB David Ojabo

LB Josh Ross

OL Andrew Stueber

Wolverines that didn’t receive combine invites but will be hoping to be drafted include center Andrew Vastardis, safety Brad Hawkins, and receiver Daylen Baldwin.

The combine will be held from March 1st through the 7th in Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michigan will also have a pro day (date to be determined) where NFL scouts will come in to evaluate the prospects noted above. And some of the players will likely receive private workouts with NFL teams as well. In short, they’ll have opportunities to show why they should be drafted in the days leading up to the draft.

The NFL Draft begins on April 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada.