Michigan hires Grant Newsome as tight ends coach

Michigan has hired Grant Newsome as their new tight ends coach. Newsome, a former Michigan offensive lineman, served as a graduate assistant for Michigan the past few years.

Newsome moving to tight ends coach comes with Jay Harbaugh shifting from tight ends coach and special teams coordinator to becoming UM’s safeties coach and special teams coordinator.

Statement from Michigan

“Grant has been a positive, motivating force within our coaching staff since he joined us as a student assistant,” said Harbaugh. “We have had a front-row seat to Grant’s development as a coach and are excited that he has chosen to accept our offer to become a full-time assistant. He is a future star in this profession, and our players really respect what Grant is teaching on the field and the insight that he shares from life experiences. We are excited to have Grant and his wife, Coco, continue as key members of the Michigan Football family.” Newsome helped provide leadership and coaching to an offensive line over the past two seasons that yielded just 22 sacks and 61 tackles for loss in 1,354 offensive plays. In 2021, the Wolverines led the nation in fewest tackles for loss allowed per contest (2.43 avg.) and was fifth in fewest sacks allowed (1.0 avg.). Michigan listed 17th in the NCAA in tackles for loss allowed (4.5 avg.) and was 18th nationally in fewest sacks allowed per game (1.5 avg.) during the 2020 season. Listed as one of the Top 30 under 30 by 247Sports, Newsome was a key factor in helping the unit win the 2021 Joe Moore Award as the nation’s most outstanding offensive line. All five position players earned all-conference honors, with four of the five starters earning first- or second-team accolades. The offensive line helped the offense rank as one of the nation’s most balanced during the 2021 season, averaging 214.4 rushing yards and 228.7 passing yards per contest. Michigan gained 6,203 offensive yards which ranked as the second most in school history and the team’s 501 points scored were the sixth highest total in Michigan history. Newsome was a student assistant coach helping with the tight ends for two seasons (2018-19). A former Wolverine offensive tackle, Newsome moved into coaching after his playing career ended prematurely due to a serious injury that forced him to medically retire.

Michigan also announced that safeties coach Ron Bellamy will now be the new receivers coach, quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss will now also be co-offensive coordinator, and Sherrone Moore will be co-offensive coordinator and remain Michigan’s offensive line coach. Running backs coach Mike Hart has added the title of running game coordinator.