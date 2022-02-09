Michigan announces Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss as offensive coordinators, will share play-calling duties

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis abruptly left the program for the Miami Hurricanes earlier this week, but it didn’t take long for head coach Jim Harbaugh to decide on who will lead the offense moving forward.

Michigan already had a co-offensive coordinator in Sherrone Moore who the players love and many feel is destined to become a head coach in the near future. Moore stays on as co-offensive coordinator and will remain as offensive line coach — a unit that was the Joe Moore Award winner, which goes to the best offensive line in the nation.

Instead of going outside of the organization to find a replacement for Co-OC, Michigan opted to name quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss co-offensive coordinator. Weiss will remain Michigan’s QBs coach as well.

Jim Harbaugh announced that Weiss and Moore will share play-calling duties.

“We have great chemistry among the coaches on our offensive staff,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “The teamwork has been exceptional. Everyone has been integral to our offensive success and each coach’s contribution has and will continue to be valued. Coach Sherrone Moore and Coach Matt Weiss will share play-calling duties with our objective being to maximize our players’ talents and put them in the best position to be successful. I am excited about the leadership and coaching of our offensive staff.”

Weiss was a graduate assistant at Stanford from 2005-08 when Jim Harbaugh was the head coach there. From there Weiss joined the Baltimore Ravens, where he ultimately became running backs coach and quarterbacks coach, on top of that Weiss was hands on in the Ravens analytics department as football strategy coordinator. Weiss sees the game from a variety of lenses, even serving as assistant linebackers coach for Baltimore.

Moore was Central Michigan’s tight ends coach from 2014-17, he was then hired by Michigan as tight ends coach in 2018 before being named co-offensive coordinator and offensive lines coach for the Wolverines in 2021.

Other staff changes on the offense include running backs coach Mike Hart adding the title of run game coordinator, Ron Bellamy moving from safeties coach to receivers coach, Grant Newsome being named tight ends coach, and graduate assistant Stephen Adegoke moving to the offense to helping assist with the wideouts.