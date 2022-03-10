Social media reactions from Michigan’s collapse vs. Indiana in Big Ten Tournament

Michigan had a 17 point lead in the second half of the second round of the Big Ten Tournament — but that lead didn’t last. The Wolverines went cold on offense and Indiana mounted a comeback, ultimately winning 74-69. Here are social media reactions from the disheartening loss.
Brendan Quinn
This is a wild collapse by michigan and the place suddenly sounds like Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall North.— Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) March 10, 2022
Bob Wojnowski
Hoosiers started playing like their NCAA lives depended on it (and they did). Destroyed Michigan down the stretch, 31-9 in final 12 mins. Indiana wins 74-69. Wolverines got thoroughly rattled.— Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) March 10, 2022
Austin Meek
It's going to be a long wait until Selection Sunday for Michigan. The Wolverines blew a 17-point lead over the final 11 minutes and fall 74-69 to Indiana.— Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) March 10, 2022
Jeanna Trotman
In regards to their chances Sunday for the NCAA tournament, Juwan Howard said he is proud, whatever is decided.— Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) March 10, 2022
“The (Michigan) family was challenged throughout the year and I love how we were able to stay connected throughout.”
Seth Davis
What an epic collapse by Michigan. I think the Wolverines are in the tourney but it’s no fun waiting.— Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 10, 2022
Swanky Wolverine
They actually gave Hunter Dickinson a technical for doing this smh pic.twitter.com/IBpjCqmg6n— Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) March 10, 2022
Michael Cohen
Hunter Dickinson said #Indiana was more physical with him in the second half. Dickinson says he needed to do a better job of carving out position.— Michael Cohen (@Michael_Cohen13) March 10, 2022
Joe Fann
Enjoy the NIT, Michigan.— Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) March 10, 2022
What a historic collapse
Jonathan Wasserman
20 2nd half points for Jackson-Davis vs. Hunter Dickinson in 18-pt comeback for Indiana. TJD so good at using angles and touch with both hands around basket.— Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) March 10, 2022
Chris Balas
Juwan Howard said he takes accountability for Michigan loss to Indiana. Says he will be praying tonight that his team gets an NCAA tournament berth— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) March 10, 2022
Anthony Broome
This one of the clearest cases of “you are what your record says you are” that these eyes have ever seen. And we all saw the full experience today. Cedar Point can’t concoct a roller coaster this volatile.— Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) March 10, 2022
Zach Shaw
This was Michigan's first 0-1 showing at the Big Ten Tournament since 2006.— Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) March 10, 2022
It was also the Wolverines' first loss to Indiana since 2016.
Not a stunner based on seeding, but based on how Michigan looked the first 28 minutes, an absolute shocker.
Aaron Breitman
Yikes! Michigan blows a 17 point second half lead to lose to Indiana in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. Will be interesting to see how this outcome impacts projections for both teams, as well as Rutgers, with all three on the NCAA Tournament bubble.— Aaron Breitman (@aaron_breitman) March 10, 2022
Olivia Ray
unbelievable comeback from Indiana to likely lock up their spot in the NCAA tourney.— Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) March 10, 2022
(especially after the bubble help the Hoosiers got yesterday)
Rollercoaster of a first year back home for Mike Woodson. #IUBB | @WISH_TV
Eric Adelson
Not sure how to describe Michigan’s second half other than “collapse.”— Eric Adelson (@eric_adelson) March 10, 2022
Marlee Wierda
#Michigan HC Juwan Howard reflects on the last weeks: "It's been an emotional ride. Have to continue to grow as a person and a player." Says today was a teaching moment for himself.— Marlee Wierda (@marleewierda) March 10, 2022
