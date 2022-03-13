Shortly after NCAA bracket reveal, Tom Brady hijacks sports world by unretiring

Looks like the GOAT got sick of retirement real quick.

Legendary quarterback and Michigan alum Tom Brady announced on Twitter Thursday evening he is returning for his 23rd season in the NFL.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Brady said in the tweet he will be returning to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Schedules for the 2022 season have yet to be released, but we know the Bucs will play their NFC South opponents twice, along with matchups against each team in the NFC West and the AFC North, plus games against the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs.

The 44-year-old passer is considered by many to be the best quarterback in NFL history, racking up seven Super Bowl rings and three MVPs over an illustrious career in New England and Tampa Bay.

In his time with the Michigan Wolverines, Brady completed 61.0% of his passes for 4,773 yards and 30 touchdowns over 29 games.

The NFL is better when Brady is apart of it. The 2022 season should be a fun one. I’m sure Michigan fans will be rooting for Brady to play in his 11th Super Bowl in 11 months.