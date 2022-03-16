J.J. McCarthy’s giving NIL jersey sale money to Michigan’s offensive line

In the new world of name, image, and likeness players are not only receiving revenue from sponsorship's and jersey sales, some are using their new income to give back — one of those players is Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

McCarthy has established the J.J. For the Kids Foundation, which gives back to kids in the Chicagoland area and Ann Arbor — the foundation has donated funds to various children’s hospitals in recent months.

And now McCarthy is giving back some more of his profits — this time from jersey and memorabilia sales via his partnership with with the U of M affiliated M Den. McCarthy is giving his proceeds to a group of men that are very close to him, literally and figuratively. McCarthy will be giving this money to Michigan’s offensive line.

“A little announcement, GO BUY McCarthy Jerseys from the MDen!!!,” McCarthy said on Twitter. “Because… For every dollar I make from the jersey sales will be distributed to the true heroes, my offensive line!”

McCarthy hasn’t even started a game for Michigan, but he continues to show his leadership abilities — it’s clear McCarthy likes to share his success with others.