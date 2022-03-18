Report: David Ojabo suffers injury at Michigan Pro Day

Michigan Wolverines’ pass rusher and potential first-round NFL Draft pick David Ojabo went down with what could be a potentially serious leg injury at his Pro Day in Ann Arbor on Friday.

Reports came in from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and others that the stud prospect needed help from trainers to get off the field and that it “got very quiet” when Ojabo went down.

NFL.com’s Jeffri Chadiha gave some more information, calling it a left leg injury and provided this photo:

Several national media pundits had the Michigan edge rusher going in the top-20 picks of April’s NFL Draft, some even suggesting he goes in the top-10. A fabulous performance at the NFL Combine only propelled those thoughts. Ojabo ran a 4.55 40-yard dash and had a 4.45 20-yard shuttle. Both were good enough for top-10 at the position in this year’s showcase.

This will hopefully be all but a hiccup in what has been a tremendous year and a half for Ojabo. The former three-star prospect always showed the intangibles, but in the 2021 season, he really started to put things together. He finished the campaign with 11 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles, emerging onto the scene as one of the best pass rushers in the country.

He and his counterpart, Aidan Hutchinson, were a monumental reason why Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines made their first College Football Playoff appearance in program history. They finished No. 1 and 2 in sacks in the Big Ten after both topped double-digits.

Former Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald went back up to the big leagues for the same position with the Baltimore Ravens. Many linked Ojabo to the Ravens with the No. 14 pick in the first round to form a potential reunion.

We will have to wait and see the severity of this injury to determine where he could be drafted April.