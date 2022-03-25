Michigan Football Spring Game kickoff time announced

The date and time is now set for Michigan Football’s spring game.

April 2nd at 12 p.m. ET.



Maize & Blue Spring Game

Presented by DTE MIGreenPower



Saturday, April 2

Michigan Stadium

12 pmhttps://t.co/rsJGqBh4Yu#GoBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/yy7t3bYXCa — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 25, 2022

The scrimmage is free for fans and the gates will open at 11 — Michigan Stadium parking lots will be free and open at 7 a.m.

The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network with Brandon Gaudin and former Michigan tight end Jake Butt on the call.

“(co-defensive coordinator) Steve Clinkscale is gonna be the head coach of one of the teams, (co-offensive coordinator) Sherrone Moore’s gonna be the head coach of the other, and we split the staffs and we have a draft, so we have two different teams,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said last month. “It’ll be one of those color out things — one team will be in the all-blues, the other will be in the all-maize, and it’ll be a football game. Make it as much like a football game as can be made. Guys get their, in some cases, their first chance to be in a game in The Big House. It’s always very exciting.”