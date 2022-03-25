 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan Football Spring Game kickoff time announced

The Spring Game at The Big House — April 2nd.

By Trevor Woods
Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia v Michigan Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The date and time is now set for Michigan Football’s spring game.

April 2nd at 12 p.m. ET.

The scrimmage is free for fans and the gates will open at 11 — Michigan Stadium parking lots will be free and open at 7 a.m.

The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network with Brandon Gaudin and former Michigan tight end Jake Butt on the call.

“(co-defensive coordinator) Steve Clinkscale is gonna be the head coach of one of the teams, (co-offensive coordinator) Sherrone Moore’s gonna be the head coach of the other, and we split the staffs and we have a draft, so we have two different teams,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said last month. “It’ll be one of those color out things — one team will be in the all-blues, the other will be in the all-maize, and it’ll be a football game. Make it as much like a football game as can be made. Guys get their, in some cases, their first chance to be in a game in The Big House. It’s always very exciting.”

