Valiant Management hosting Michigan Football meet and greet after spring game

Michigan Football’s spring game is on April 2nd, and now there’s another event to be aware of following the conclusion of the game.

Valiant Management announced there will be a 90-minute team meet and greet at the Oosterbaan Field House on State Street.

On Saturday, April 2nd, we will be hosting a signing event with several members of the @UMichFootball Team inside Oosterbaan Fieldhouse. https://t.co/f6gfa0EORb pic.twitter.com/gUFaRP6a1C — Valiant (@valiantuofm) March 29, 2022

Press Release

Valiant Management Group will be hosting the inaugural Meet The Team event on Saturday, April 2nd in conjunction with the expected Spring Football Game. Members of the Michigan Football team will be available for a “meet and greet” style event for approximately 90 minutes immediately following the Spring Game. The event will take place inside the Oosterbaan field house located at 1202 South State Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48109. Since the inception of NIL, our team has worked tirelessly to curate a team-wide opportunity that will compensate every player on the Big Ten Championship Football Team to a certain extent. Valiant Management Group will be generating revenue from this event for members of the team in two ways: -Public Ticket Sales -Sponsors With 121 players currently on roster, we recognize that public ticket sales alone will not generate enough revenue to flex our NIL muscle here at Michigan. However, through a robust sponsorship pool, we will generate enough revenue to provide a minimum guarantee for every player on the team, with additional NIL compensation to certain student-athlete participants based upon seniority and/or marketability.

Sponsorship tiers start at $100 and go all the way up to $5,000. Valiant noted on Twitter that more details and information, including ticket costs, how to buy tickets, and the student-athletes in appearance, will be available soon.