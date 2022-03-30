Colin Kaepernick met with Michigan Football team, will be honorary captain for spring game

Michigan Football had a visitor on Wednesday, someone who led a Jim Harbaugh coached San Francisco 49ers team to the Super Bowl and two NFC Championship games.

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who hasn’t played since 2016 but is still hoping to get back in the league, dropped by to speak with the Michigan Football team.

Kaepernick’s stay in Ann Arbor will be extended past Wednesday, as he will be an honorary captain for Michigan’s spring game on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. The Michigan Football Twitter page posted pictures of Kaepernick with Harbaugh, with quarterback Cade McNamara, and of him speaking to the team.

Football Family.



Excited to share the field with our honorary captain for Saturday's Maize and Blue Spring Game, @Kaepernick7

During the 49ers 2012 and ‘13 seasons, Kaepernick helped lead them to two NFC Championship appearances and one Super Bowl appearance — Kaepernick rushed for 939 yards in the regular season while adding another 507 yards in the ground in six playoff games, scoring 13 rushing touchdowns in all. His passing prowess was solid too, totaling 38 touchdown passes to 16 interceptions (including playoffs).

Kaepernick has been traveling around the country the past month to display he still has the chops to be a quarterback in the NFL at 34 years of age — he’s been working out with pro receivers such as Seattle Seahawks star Tyler Lockett.

Here's a few clips from yesterday's workout with @TDLockett12 and his brother Sterling Lockett.



The full workout is available at this link



We are back at it today with @Footwork_King2 and his guys on ig live later today.

Michigan’s spring game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network on Saturday at noon eastern.