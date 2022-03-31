Colin Kaepernick to hold throwing exhibition at halftime of Michigan’s spring game, players react positively

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick will be Michigan’s honorary captain for their spring game on Saturday, but that’s not the only thing he’ll be doing during his time in Ann Arbor.

Kaepernick has already met with the team, and on Saturday he won’t just be watching the Michigan team, he’ll be doing some throwing of his own at halftime.

Kaepernick will be having a throwing exhibition with NFL free agents.

Colin Kaepernick will participate in a throwing exhibition at halftime of the Michigan spring game on Saturday (it will be sponored by a UM student group, Wolverines Against Racism). He will be throwing to NFL free agent receivers -- per UM spokesman — angelique (@chengelis) March 31, 2022

Kaepernick hasn’t been in the NFL since 2016 but has been traveling around the country to visit colleges and throw with amateurs as well as pros like Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett. However, the difference this time is Kaepernick will be throwing in front of a sizable crowd at Michigan Stadium.

Kaepernick’s relationship with Jim Harbaugh goes back a decade ago when he was selected in the second round by the San Francisco 49ers, where Harbaugh was the head coach. Kaepernick went to back-to-back NFC Championship games, with one Super Bowl appearance.

When it comes to how Michigan’s players feel about Kaepernick’s presence, they’re enthused and grateful he’s in the building and part of their spring game.

“I’m very appreciative of coach Harbaugh actually bringing him in to us and having him talk to us, lay some gems down for us, and just listening to what he has to say,” Michigan edge-rusher Jaylen Harrell said. “What he brings, his experiences, and how we can apply that to our day-to-day life. It’s a blessing for coach Harbaugh to bring Colin Kaepernick into the building.”

Defensive lineman Kris Jenkins said Kaepernick’s message to the team was to try hard and keep grinding, that it won’t be easy and it’s important to keep digging down.

“He’s a really nice, positive dude, it’s great to have him here,” Jenkins said. “We’re excited to have him as our honorary captain for the spring game, and also excited to have him throw the ball around a little bit at halftime.”

Jenkins noted that Kaepernick appears to be in great shape still at 34 years old.

“When he stood up in front of the team, I’m not to proud to say this but he was bigger than me so I was like ‘wow’. I definitely think he’s still got a lot left in the tank,” Jenkins said.

Michigan’s spring game is at noon on Saturday and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.