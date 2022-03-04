WATCH: Hassan Haskins puts up 27 bench press reps at NFL Combine

Former Michigan running back Hassan Haskins put together a great 2021 season. Haskins rushed for 1,327 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021 with 18 receptions for 131 yards, good enough to earn him consensus first-team All-Big Ten.

The 6-foot-1, 220 pound Haskins’ physical brand of football will serve him well at the next level. Proof of Haskins’ strength was on display at the NFL Scouting Combine. Haskins led all running backs at the bench press. Haskins put up a highly impressive 27 reps of 225 pounds on Friday afternoon.

While Haskins won’t be running in the 40-yard dash due to an ankle injury he suffered in the Orange Bowl he’s still recovering from, there’s no doubt he turned heads with this bench press performance.

“I’m a power back, but I’ve got everything in the tool bag,” Haskins said on Thursday. “I like being the hammer not the nail. I like going through people.”