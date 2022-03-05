Josh Ross says Michigan’s offense is going to be ridiculous in 2022

After a 12-2 season with a lot of shining moments, Michigan looks to sustain the momentum they gained.

For former Michigan linebacker Josh Ross, he sees Michigan’s offense being highly productive in 2022.

Josh Ross on Michigan's returning offense: “I can’t even put into words how I feel about how our offense is going to be next year. … Our offense is going to be ridiculous.” — angelique (@chengelis) March 4, 2022

Michigan does return a lot of playmakers including running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, wideouts Ronnie Bell, Andrel Anthony, A.J. Henning, Cornelius Johnson, Roman Wilson, Mike Sainristil, tight ends Erick All and Luke Schoonmaker. Then there are the quarterbacks, Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy. In short, Michigan’s offense appears like it might be stacked.

Michigan ranked 16th in scoring offense, 25th in total offense, 16th in 3rd down conversion percentage, 15th in rushing offense, and 68th in passing offense. With all the returning weapons at receiver and tight end, there’s no reason why Michigan can’t bolster it’s passing attack next season. As is pertains to the rushing attack, Hassan Haskins is turning pro, but the tandem of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards may prove to be quite lethal in its own right.

Corum rushed for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns with 24 receptions for 141 yards. Edwards rushed for 174 yards and 3 touchdowns as a true freshman along with 20 receptions for 265 yards.

Ross believes Edwards is ready to roll and fill the void that Haskins’ departure created.

Josh Ross raved about Donovan Edwards and his speed and....: "That dude was like one of the most mature freshman I’ve ever seen. ... I’m watching him meditate while he was in the hot tub and it’s like, freshman don’t do that. At all." — angelique (@chengelis) March 4, 2022

Michigan is in the midst of their spring practices, with their spring game open to the public at Michigan Stadium on April 2.