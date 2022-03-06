Michigan had two outstanding edge-rushers in 2021 — Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. Both of them will be first round selections, Hutchinson may be the first player drafted.
Ojabo and Hutchinson both impressed at the NFL Combine on Saturday, here’s a look at their results and what people are saying.
Hutchinson results
- Height: 6-foot-7
- Weight: 260 pounds
- 40-yard dash: 4.74
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.15
- 3-cone: 6.73 seconds.
- Vertical: 36”
- Broad Jump: 117”
Ojabo Results
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Weight: 250
- 40-yard dash: 4.55
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.45
- Vertical: 35”
What People Are Saying
NFL Next Gen Stats
Athleticism scores for the 2022 EDGE class are set.@UMichFootball's Aidan Hutchinson solidified his draft status by posting an "elite" athleticism score (93), driven by a 6.73-second 3-cone, the fastest time by any DL over 6-foot-5 at the combine since 2003.#NextGenScores pic.twitter.com/eqVFqM7cKX— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 6, 2022
Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kayed
Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson at 6-7, 260:— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 6, 2022
4.74 40
36-inch vert
9-9 broad jump
6.73 3-cone (!)
4.15 short shuttle (!)
He has the 3-cone and short shuttle of a slot receiver. Ridiculous.
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Give me one of these five guys at 14 (or later):— Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) March 6, 2022
DE Travon Walker
OT Trevor Penning
CB Derek Stingley Jr.
CB Trent McDuffie
OLB David Ojabo
The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman
Aidan Hutchinson’s shuttle times are why he’s such a Freak. His 6.73 3-cone time is 3rd best at the Combine (behind a pair of WRs) and his 20-yd shuttle of 4.15 is 2nd fastest, and the guy who beat it is almost a foot shorter and weighs 90 lbs. less. https://t.co/nT7sXQVQNe— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) March 6, 2022
Michigan Insider’s Zach Shaw
Strong showing for Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson. Any team still fretting about his arm length probably isn’t a very good scouting department to begin with. https://t.co/Q24kRba3D0— Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) March 6, 2022
Sky Sports
Michigan edge @DavidOjabo at the NFL Combine:— Sky Sports NFL (@SkySportsNFL) March 6, 2022
4.55 40-Yd Dash
35" vertical
10'2" broad
4.45 20-Yd Shuttle
Ojabo was born in Nigeria before moving to Aberdeen, Scotland with his family.
pic.twitter.com/xurqZH53Qc
Pro Football Focus’ Austin Gayle
“Aaron Donald and Aidan Hutchinson are the only two defensive linemen who I’ve seen just take a game over."— Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) February 28, 2022
— Western Michigan HC Tim Lester
Kent Lee Platte
David Ojabo update. pic.twitter.com/6nRGCsyh1h— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2022
NFL Next Gen Stats
Who will be the third edge defender taken in the 2022 NFL Draft?— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 6, 2022
It could be Michigan's David Ojabo or Georgia's Travon Walker, who both rank among @MoveTheSticks' top 20 prospects.
Both Ojabo (4.55o) & Walker (4.51o) hit key speed thresholds in the 40-yd dash. pic.twitter.com/DrVDYFimat
NFL
Aidan Hutchinson showed us why he's one of the top prospects in the #NFLDraft. @aidanhutch97 | @UMichFootball— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/hhFNWcLME4
Detroit Lions reporter Dannie Rogers
Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson gets the biggest applause (and lots of Go Blues) in his group so far here in Lucas Oil on Day 3 of drills. David Ojabo applause follows after. #Michigan— Dannie (@dannierogers___) March 5, 2022
Eagles Reporter Eliott Shorr-Parks
My current list of targets for #Eagles in the first round if they don't make a major trade up into top 10:— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 5, 2022
Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, FSU
Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan
Drake London, WR, USC
Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
Hutchinson and Ojabo will have a chance to perform in drills once more at Michigan’s pro day, but they proved all they needed to at the combine — look for both to be selected in the first round of The NFL Draft on April 28 in Las Vegas.
