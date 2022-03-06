Michigan had two outstanding edge-rushers in 2021 — Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. Both of them will be first round selections, Hutchinson may be the first player drafted.

Ojabo and Hutchinson both impressed at the NFL Combine on Saturday, here’s a look at their results and what people are saying.

Hutchinson results

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 260 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.74

20-yard shuttle: 4.15

3-cone: 6.73 seconds.

Vertical: 36”

Broad Jump: 117”

Ojabo Results

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 250

40-yard dash: 4.55

20-yard shuttle: 4.45

Vertical: 35”

What People Are Saying

NFL Next Gen Stats

Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kayed

Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink

Give me one of these five guys at 14 (or later):



DE Travon Walker

OT Trevor Penning

CB Derek Stingley Jr.

CB Trent McDuffie

OLB David Ojabo — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) March 6, 2022

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman

Aidan Hutchinson’s shuttle times are why he’s such a Freak. His 6.73 3-cone time is 3rd best at the Combine (behind a pair of WRs) and his 20-yd shuttle of 4.15 is 2nd fastest, and the guy who beat it is almost a foot shorter and weighs 90 lbs. less. https://t.co/nT7sXQVQNe — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) March 6, 2022

Michigan Insider’s Zach Shaw

Strong showing for Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson. Any team still fretting about his arm length probably isn’t a very good scouting department to begin with. https://t.co/Q24kRba3D0 — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) March 6, 2022

Sky Sports

Pro Football Focus’ Austin Gayle

“Aaron Donald and Aidan Hutchinson are the only two defensive linemen who I’ve seen just take a game over."



— Western Michigan HC Tim Lester — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) February 28, 2022

Kent Lee Platte

NFL Next Gen Stats

Who will be the third edge defender taken in the 2022 NFL Draft?



It could be Michigan's David Ojabo or Georgia's Travon Walker, who both rank among @MoveTheSticks' top 20 prospects.



Both Ojabo (4.55o) & Walker (4.51o) hit key speed thresholds in the 40-yd dash. pic.twitter.com/DrVDYFimat — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 6, 2022

NFL

Detroit Lions reporter Dannie Rogers

Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson gets the biggest applause (and lots of Go Blues) in his group so far here in Lucas Oil on Day 3 of drills. David Ojabo applause follows after. #Michigan — Dannie (@dannierogers___) March 5, 2022

Eagles Reporter Eliott Shorr-Parks

Hutchinson and Ojabo will have a chance to perform in drills once more at Michigan’s pro day, but they proved all they needed to at the combine — look for both to be selected in the first round of The NFL Draft on April 28 in Las Vegas.