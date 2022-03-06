 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Results, what people are saying about Aidan Hutchinson & David Ojabo impressive NFL Combine performances

New, 4 comments

The results and reviews are in.

By Trevor Woods
NFL Combine Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Michigan had two outstanding edge-rushers in 2021 — Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. Both of them will be first round selections, Hutchinson may be the first player drafted.

Ojabo and Hutchinson both impressed at the NFL Combine on Saturday, here’s a look at their results and what people are saying.

Hutchinson results

  • Height: 6-foot-7
  • Weight: 260 pounds
  • 40-yard dash: 4.74
  • 20-yard shuttle: 4.15
  • 3-cone: 6.73 seconds.
  • Vertical: 36”
  • Broad Jump: 117”

Ojabo Results

  • Height: 6-foot-4
  • Weight: 250
  • 40-yard dash: 4.55
  • 20-yard shuttle: 4.45
  • Vertical: 35”

What People Are Saying

NFL Next Gen Stats

Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kayed

Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman

Michigan Insider’s Zach Shaw

Sky Sports

Pro Football Focus’ Austin Gayle

Kent Lee Platte

NFL Next Gen Stats

NFL

Detroit Lions reporter Dannie Rogers

Eagles Reporter Eliott Shorr-Parks

Hutchinson and Ojabo will have a chance to perform in drills once more at Michigan’s pro day, but they proved all they needed to at the combine — look for both to be selected in the first round of The NFL Draft on April 28 in Las Vegas.

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...