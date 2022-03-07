Daxton Hill’s speed on full display at NFL Combine

Michigan safety Daxton Hill was versatile for the Wolverines, lining up all over the field on defense. Hill’s athleticism will help his draft stock rise, especially after an NFL Combine performance on Sunday in which his speed stood out.

Hill ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, which ranked 14th overall at the combine. Hill’s 20-yard shuttle (4.06 seconds) and three-cone drill time (6.57 seconds) were the best at safety.

Not only did Hill show off his speed, his performed well in drills as well, NFL Next Gen Stats gave Hill the highest athleticism score at safety.

Athleticism scores for the 2022 safety class are set.@UMichFootball's Daxton Hill posted the highest NGS athleticism score among the safety group (96), followed by @ToledoFB's Tycen Anderson (89) and @BUFootball's Jalen Pitre (84).#NextGenScores pic.twitter.com/M036vhTcke — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 7, 2022

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller said that NFL scouts view Hill as more than just a safety.

“Dax Hill’s playmaking and range are why scouts love him,” Miller said. “I’ve said before, but some teams even think he could be a great corner.”

NFL Network Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah is quite high on Hill as well, ranking his as the No. 19 overall prospect in the draft. Hill’s film impresses Jeremiah, as did his performance at the combine.

“Let’s start with the instincts and the eyes, being able to get your eyes on the quarterback. He’s outstanding, too, being able to float underneath. Here he is in man coverage, lining up in the slot and coming all the way across the field,” Jeremiah said. “The ball skills are outstanding — he can locate it and he can finish. And then as a blitzer, watch out. He is explosive. When we look at the way he’s moving out here on the field, it’s a really, really solid day for him on the field.”

If this type of buzz continues, Hill could wind up being a first round pick. One thing is for sure — Hill boosted his stock at the NFL Combine, he’s living up to the hype.