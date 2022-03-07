Wolverines Football taking road trip around Michigan in July

The Michigan Football team is taking another trip this summer, but this time they’re staying a lot closer to home. The Wolverines will be making various stops around the state of Michigan in July.
#GoBlue // @PureMichigan pic.twitter.com/SSXX72jyyR— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 7, 2022
It looks like some of the stops on the list include Detroit, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Silver Lake State Park, Mackinac Island, and Traverse City.
Here are some of the stops on the map that Michigan is visiting in July. https://t.co/Hureb6upaR pic.twitter.com/ytOtkcwCXS— Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) March 7, 2022
Michigan Press Release
The University of Michigan football program will restart its series of educational and experiential learning opportunities for its student-athletes with a trip around the state of Michigan this summer. This year’s travels are tentatively scheduled for July 22-29.
Since J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh took over in 2015, the football program has traveled overseas for educational opportunities on three occasions. The Wolverines spent a week in Rome, Italy in 2017, visited Paris, France and Normandy in 2018, and traveled to Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2019.
Harbaugh believes that not all learning is done in a classroom and that these trips serve not only to educate the players about the customs and lifestyles of other cultures and areas, but also provide the opportunity to give back to those local areas.
Michigan Football wants to be ambassadors to communities across Michigan and around the world.
More details will be forthcoming regarding this year’s educational experience.
Loading comments...