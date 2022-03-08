 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jim Harbaugh updates J.J. McCarthy’s injury status

A look at what Harbaugh said about McCarthy’s injury.

By Trevor Woods
Michigan v Maryland Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with the media on Tuesday afternoon, and updated the speculation about J.J. McCarthy.

Per Harbaugh, McCarthy has lingering arm soreness, but no surgery will be necessary — there will be a “non-surgical plan”.

“I can’t say when he’s gonna throw, but we’re not having him throw right now,” Harbaugh said.

“J.J.’s practicing, just not throwing,” Harbaugh noted.

Cade McNamara was Michigan’s starter in 2021, but McCarthy received a good amount of action and impressed during his time on the field. The expectation was and is there will be an open competition for the starting gig leading up to opening kickoff in the fall. McCarthy was 34-of-59 (57.6%) for 516 yards, 5 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, while adding 124 yards rushing and 2 TDs during his freshman campaign.

McCarthy’s injury is certainly a setback, but the fact that there’s no surgery needed is a positive. However, the quicker he can get back to throwing, the better.

