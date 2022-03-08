Jim Harbaugh updates J.J. McCarthy’s injury status

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with the media on Tuesday afternoon, and updated the speculation about J.J. McCarthy.

Per Harbaugh, McCarthy has lingering arm soreness, but no surgery will be necessary — there will be a “non-surgical plan”.

Harbaugh: JJ McCarthy “a non-surgical plan” for his “lingering soreness” Consulted medical experts — angelique (@chengelis) March 8, 2022

“I can’t say when he’s gonna throw, but we’re not having him throw right now,” Harbaugh said.

McCarthy is practicing but is not throwing. Asked if he will throw before the spring is over Harbaugh says “it’s March 8th” — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) March 8, 2022

“J.J.’s practicing, just not throwing,” Harbaugh noted.

Cade McNamara was Michigan’s starter in 2021, but McCarthy received a good amount of action and impressed during his time on the field. The expectation was and is there will be an open competition for the starting gig leading up to opening kickoff in the fall. McCarthy was 34-of-59 (57.6%) for 516 yards, 5 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, while adding 124 yards rushing and 2 TDs during his freshman campaign.

McCarthy’s injury is certainly a setback, but the fact that there’s no surgery needed is a positive. However, the quicker he can get back to throwing, the better.