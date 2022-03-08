New Michigan Football radio team announced

The Michigan Football radio booth needed new voices after Jim Brandstatter and Dan Dierdorf retired after the end of the 2021 season. Replacement choices were obvious, two natural fits will step into the booth — Former Michigan offensive lineman, host of the In the Trenches Podcast Jon Jansen Jon Jansen and Michigan Football sideline announcer Doug Karsch.

We are very excited to announce the new voices of Michigan football. Please welcome @JonJansen77 and Doug Karsch who are now on the call for the Wolverines. https://t.co/mNC9o9zU6J #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/J4lqrxgmak

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – LEARFIELD and the University of Michigan Athletic Department announced Tuesday (March 8) that long-time radio network sideline announcer Doug Karsch and former Wolverine football captain Jon Jansen will team together in the radio booth starting with the 2022 season. Karsch will handle the play-by-play duties while Jansen will provide analysis of the game.

“Doug and Jon are a great team and will bring their passion for Michigan Football into the modern era of radio broadcasts,” said Kelsey Harmon Finn, Vice President and General Manager, Michigan Sports Properties. “While Dan and Jim leave big shoes to fill, we are confident that Doug and Jon will deliver to fans an informed and entertaining broadcast about today’s team while still honoring the program’s traditions and history. We are excited about the season ahead.”

“A great partnership has been formed between Doug and Jon and we look forward to that continuing as our football radio broadcast team moving forward,” said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “We have the No. 1 rated pre-game radio show for a reason; it’s the chemistry, passion and knowledge that Doug and Jon bring to their work. They take tremendous pride in entertaining and informing our fans about our team, coaches and all that involves Michigan Football. Their historical knowledge, relationship with past and present Wolverines makes this a seamless transition in the radio booth.”

The duo replaces the recently retired pair of former Michigan teammates, Jim Brandstatter and Dan Dierdorf. Two of the best in the business, Brandstatter and Dierdorf paired for eight seasons together on the Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD.

A lifetime Ann Arbor resident, Karsch has been a member of the Michigan Football radio broadcasts for the past 16 seasons, covering the sidelines and co-hosting the pre-game tailgate show alongside Jansen. Karsch also worked as a co-host of the weekly football coaches’ radio show in the past and for many years hosted the athletic department’s TV Show, Wolverine Magazine. Karsch began working in Ann Arbor and covering Michigan Football in 1994 as the sports director at WTKA Radio (1050 AM). He was one of the first employees hired at WXYT Radio in Detroit (97.1 FM) in 2001, and hosts a mid-day show called “Karsch & Anderson” (formerly the Big Show) that has been with the station since its inception. Karsch has covered and reported on the Detroit sports market since the early 1990s, and has made TV appearances and written guest columns on a regular basis.

Jansen has been a member of the Michigan Football radio broadcast team for the past eight years. In addition to co-hosting the pre-game tailgate show, he has provided halftime and post-game analysis while conducting the locker room interview with head coach Jim Harbaugh. Jansen has filled in as the color analyst on several radio broadcasts over the years. He also hosts the Inside Michigan Football Radio Show on Monday’s during the season as well as two athletic department podcasts, In the Trenches and Conqu’ring Heroes. Jansen has been a regular on the Inside Michigan Football TV Show since 2018. In addition to his work for LEARFIELD and the athletic department, Jansen has been a morning show host on WXYT Radio in Detroit (97.1 FM) since October 2020.

LEARFIELD and Michigan Athletics will announce a sideline reporter to pair with Karsch and Jansen at a later date.