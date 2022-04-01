 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blue By Ninety: Olu Oluwatimi talks transfer to Michigan, spring ball

The grad transfer center joins today’s show!

By JustinRoh, Jack Scheel, and Kailen McKay
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 27 Virginia Tech at Virginia Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan’s new transfer center Olusegun Oluwatimi joins the guys to talk about his move from Virginia to Ann Arbor. He discusses how spring ball has been going, what his favorite food spots in AA are so far and what his goals are for this upcoming season.

