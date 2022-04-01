Blue By Ninety: Olu Oluwatimi talks transfer to Michigan, spring ball

Michigan’s new transfer center Olusegun Oluwatimi joins the guys to talk about his move from Virginia to Ann Arbor. He discusses how spring ball has been going, what his favorite food spots in AA are so far and what his goals are for this upcoming season.

