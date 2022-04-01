Virginia transfer Olu Oluwatimi gets high praise from Michigan teammates

The Michigan Wolverines football team got a huge addition during the offseason when offensive lineman Olu Oluwatimi decided to come to Michigan as a grad transfer from Virginia.

Oluwatimi hasn’t been with the Michigan team for long, but he’s already drawing a lot of praise from his new teammates.

“Olu, he’s the real deal.” junior linebacker Jaylen Harrell said when asked about who was standing out in practice.

Harrell wasn’t the only one who has noticed Oluwatimi’s immediate impact on the team.

“Oh Olu’s a guy, Olu’s a guy,” junior defensive lineman Kris Jenkins said. “He came in real quiet, real chill, you could tell he’s about his business and you could definitely see that play out on the field. Dude is very talented, very humble, always looking for new aspects to help his game, to help tweak the little stuff, but he also has been pushing us a lot too and we’ve been growing with him and he’s been teaching us stuff. So he’s been a great addition to have on the team. His personality is awesome.”

Oluwatimi will definitely be one of the new names on the 2022 Michigan football team that is heard often. Coming in as a grad transfer, Oluwatimi has a lot of experience from his time at Virginia and also Air Force, where he began his collegiate career. Oluwatimi should be an immediate impact player for the 2022 Wolverines.

After a dominating season last year, the expectations going into next season for the Michigan offensive line are going to be through the roof. The addition of Oluwatimi will only make it easier for them to achieve their goals.