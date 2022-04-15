Michigan S Jordan Morant enters transfer portal

Michigan Wolverines backup safety Jordan Morant has entered the transfer portal, he confirmed on Twitter Friday afternoon.

The reserve defensive back is entering his third year in college. He appeared in eight total games at Michigan — all of them coming in 2021. He compiled just one tackle in those games, playing primarily special teams.

Morant redshirted his freshman season while recovering from a knee injury sustained in high school. The likes of Rod Moore, Makari Paige and other safeties were ahead of him on the depth chart by the time he was fully recovered, so it was going to be an uphill climb for him to make any noise on defense this upcoming fall.

At the time, landing Morant’s commitment during his recruitment was thought of as a huge win. The Wolverines were battling the likes of Penn State, USC, Texas A&M, Ohio State and others for the former four-star’s pledge. Michigan eventually landed his signature during the early signing period for the 2020 class despite taking official visits to USC and Texas A&M in the middle of the season while being verbally committed to Michigan.

Like with all departures, we wish Morant nothing but the best as he attempts to find a new college football home.