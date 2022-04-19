Michigan lineman Jack Stewart enters NCAA transfer portal

A player on Michigan’s roster who’s never seen the field has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Jack Stewart, who practiced along the offensive line before transitioning to the d-line, took to Twitter to share the news while expressing gratitude for his time at Michigan.

I’ve had a great experience playing both OL and DL at the University of Michigan. Thank you for everything Ann Arbor. I’m very excited to see where this new journey takes me. — Jack Stewart (@jackstewartnc74) April 19, 2022

“I’ve had a great experience playing both OL and DL at the University of Michigan,” Stewart said. “Thank you for everything Ann Arbor. I’m very excited to see where this new journey takes me.”

Stewart, a New Canaan, Connecticut native came to Michigan as a three-star prospect in the class of 2019, rated as the No. 573 player in the nation and No. 43 overall at offensive tackle.

Stewart did not take part in Michigan’s spring practice and entering the portal doesn’t impact Michigan’s depth along the defensive line in any way. The 6-foot-4, 314-pound Stewart will have three years of eligibility remaining.