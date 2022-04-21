Three good fits for Michigan safety Brad Hawkins in 2022 NFL Draft

Michigan safety Brad Hawkins played a whole lot of football for the Wolverines, appearing in a program record 56 games.

Despite playing in such abundance at Michigan, the 6-foot, 207-pound Hawkins didn’t receive an NFL Combine invite, something that frustrated him.

Hawkins was able to partake in Michigan’s pro day, where he ran a 4.57 40-yard dash, 4.34 second shuttle drill, while benching 20 reps of 225 pounds.

While Hawkins wasn’t a flashy player, he was consistent and had his most productive season at Michigan in 2021, compiling 60 tackles (40 solo) and forcing two fumbles.

Here’s a look at three good fits for Hawkins, who will be a late-round pick or sign as an undrafted free agent.

The Colts need depth at safety and general manager Ryan Grigson has recent history of drafting a diamond in the rough at Michigan when he selected former UM linebacker Jordan Glasgow in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hawkins immediate impact on the NFL may reside on special teams, and giving Hawkins a look may make some sense for the Colts, who also had one of the worst defenses in 2021. Hawkins is a low-risk, high reward option due to the amount of experience he had at Michigan, and that construct could be appetizing for the Colts.

Yes, what is becoming a common occurrence in these articles due to the connection between Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his brother, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

Michigan’s defensive coordinator in 2021, Mike Macdonald, is now the Ravens defensive coordinator, and Macdonald could be looking for a couple Michigan defenders he can plug in with ease due to their familiarity with his system. Hawkins certainly classifies, Macdonald knows Hawkins well and is aware of his football IQ and leadership abilities. Hawkins’ character exemplifies what Harbaugh and Macdonald look for in a player. The Ravens need help in their secondary and maybe Hawkins could receive a shot as a nickel cornerback.

The Saints situation at safety is so bad that former Chiefs safety, Daniel Sorenson, one of the worst rated in the NFL in recent years, may start for New Orleans. In short, the Saints depth at safety needs a whole lot of work. In the later rounds it’s hard to find someone like Hawkins with a vast amount of experience at a top-tier college.

Hawkins is the type of player who can be a small part of a team's draft day, yet could be able to contribute right out of the gate — the Saints drafting Hawkins in the seventh round or picking him up as an UDFA would be wise.

For a full scouting report on Hawkins, click here.